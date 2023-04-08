From Abel Leonard, Lafia

As Christians mark the celebration of Easter, the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, Speaker Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi has felicitated with the Christian communities within the State and beyond on this year’s Easter celebration.

The Speaker in a statement by his Press Secretary, Jibrin Gwamna enjoined Christians to use the period for sober reflection by exhibiting sacrifice, love, and support for one another, especially to the less privileged ones in the society as exhibited by Jesus Christ.

Speaker Balarabe Abdullahi called on Christians to use the period to intensify prayers for the nation and its leadership, stressing the need for citizens to have faith in God and the Government as according to him the challenges which are part of human existence and that facing the country can be overcome and will soon be a thing of the past.

The Nasarawa State Number Three Citizen also called on Nigerians to use the period and pray fervently for the success of the upcoming leaders at all levels who have just being elected and are awaiting inauguration.

He described the period as unique and special where Christians are ending the 40 days fasting of lent and Muslims are also half way into the holy month of the Ramadan Fasting respectively.

He enjoined all Nigerians irrespective of their affiliations being religious, political, ethnic or any other differences to buried it aside and be a patriotic citizen of Nigeria.