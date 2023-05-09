“… congratulates Eggon Nation over successful emergence of their Paramount Ruler…”

From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, has thrown his weight behind the emergence of Justice Ahmed Ubangari (Rtd)as the new Aren Eggon and paramount ruler of Eggon nation.

A Statement by Press Secretary to the Speaker, Jibrin Gwamna, said the Speaker Balarabe Abdullahi has congratulated the entire Eggon Nation for the successful emergence of their paramount ruler.

The statement quotes the Speaker Balarabe Abdullahi as congratulating the new Aren Eggon justice Ahmed Ubangari (Rtd) over his emergence.

The Speaker said the atmosphere that followed the announcement of Justice Ahmed Ubangari Rtd as the new Aren Eggon was peaceful and an indication of his general acceptance and wished him God’s guidance, wisdom and protection as he settle down to pilot the affairs of his forefathers.

He called on the entire Eggon people to give the New Arren Eggon Rtd Justice Ahmed Ubangari all the necessary support to enable him succeed.

It would be recalled that on Friday May 5, Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State approved the appointment of Ubangari as new Aren Eggon.

Sule gave the approval shortly after being presented with the report of the committee saddled with the responsibility of conducting the selection of the new Aren Eggon, at the Government House.

The Governor explained that the selection of the new Aren Eggon was conducted in accordance with Eggon tradition and in line with the strict policy of transparency under his administration.

It would also be reported that Ubangari succeeds the late Dr Bala Abaine Angbazo, who died in July 2022.