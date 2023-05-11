From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Hon Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, has pledged his full support to the organizers of the Maiden Edition of Nasarawa State U-13 Inter-Primary School Boys Football Championship.

During a meeting with the organizing committee in his office Thursday, the Speaker assured them of his commitment to the success of the tournament, emphasizing its role in fostering unity, peace, and talent discovery for the overall development of the state.

The Speaker expressed his belief that football and other sporting activities have the power to promote unity and peaceful coexistence among the people. He commended the committee for their efforts and initiatives, highlighting the importance of nurturing young talents for the future of the state and the country as a whole.

“I want to thank the committee for the honor, and I want to assure you of my full support for the success of the championship,” the Speaker stated, affirming his dedication to the event.

Additionally, the Speaker called on the committee and the people of the state to continue offering prayers and support to the administration of Governor Abdullahi Sule to ensure its success.

The Organiser and CEO of the Aliyu Bello Charity Foundation, Alh. Aliyu Bello, who is also the State Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress, visited the Speaker to unveil the replica jersey of the competition, which bears the Speaker’s name and the number “03” as the third citizen of the state.

Expressing his gratitude, Bello appealed for the support and cooperation of the State Assembly to ensure the success of the tournament. He also took the opportunity to congratulate the Speaker on his victory in the recently concluded polls.

Furthermore, Bello commended the Speaker’s leadership style, highlighting his commitment to fostering good working relations between the executive and legislative arms of government during his eight years in office.

He wished the Speaker success in his role as the Speaker of the 7th Assembly, citing his track records in promoting human relations, peace, progress, and the overall development of the state.

Sun gathered that Preparations for the commencement of the championship, which will be part of the activities marking the inauguration ceremony of Governor Abdullahi Sule, have been finalized. The event promises to be an exciting platform for young talents to showcase their skills and contribute to the growth of football in Nasarawa State.