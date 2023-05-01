From Abel Leonard, Lafia

In a statement released by his Press Secretary, Jibrin Gwamna, on Monday, the Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Hon Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, described workers as the engine room of the government and congratulated them on the occasion of the unique day.

He also commended the Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, for his efforts in improving workers’ welfare, including prompt payment of salaries, pensions, and gratuities, among other initiatives.

The Speaker promised full legislative support and partnership towards encouraging and supporting the government to better the welfare of workers at all times.

He also congratulated the new State Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Ismaila Yakubu Okoh and his executive members on their successful election and emergence.

Speaker Abdullahi called for a sustained and effective working relationship between the Labour Union and the government for smooth administration in the state. He urged workers to continue to work as a team and contribute positively to the development of the state.