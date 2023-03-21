From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Nasarawa State Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Alhaji Danlami Mohammed, has called on the National Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Yakubu Mohammed, to review the IREV results of Chiroma and Gayam wards and declare the SDP candidate, Solomon Akwashiki, as the winner of the Lafia Central House of Assembly election.

Speaking at a press briefing on Tuesday at the party’s office in Lafia, Mohammed stated that the delay in the official announcement of the winner for the election by the returning officer makes the call pertinent. He emphasized that Akwashiki won the election and that there was no basis for the returning officer to declare the results inconclusive.

In his statement, Akwashiki expressed disbelief at the denial of his victory and refuted the idea of a re-run, saying that one cannot win twice. He wondered why the results were not declared, considering the clear evidence on the ground, and emphasized that the SDP would not accept anything short of what they know.

Similarly, the Director-General of the SDP candidate, Takudeen Hassan, reiterated that the whole world knows the truth that Akwashiki won the election and that any attempt to subvert the electorate’s will would be rejected.

It is worth noting that the Lafia Central House of Assembly election took place on March 18th, and the results were expected to be announced on the same day. However, the returning officer declared the results inconclusive, citing issues with the BVAS in Chiroma and Gayam wards.