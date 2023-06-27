By Chinenye Anuforo

PTA/NADP International College, Lafia, Nasarawa State, has emerged victorious at the MTN Foundation’s Anti-Substance Abuse Programme (ASAP) Quiz Competition for secondary schools. The competition was held last week, following a series of elimination rounds held between June 6 and 7, 2023. The trio, Abdul Isa Salihu, Peace Monday and Augusta Opane Okyuwa, won the keenly contested competition with 50 points.

Anglican Girls High School, Benin City, and Government Girls Secondary School, Yola, finished second and third, with 40 and 35 points, respectively.

The winning team as well as the first and second runners-up will be presented with their prizes at the ASAP national conference scheduled to hold on June 26 at the National State House, Abuja.

The quiz competition was organized by the MTN Foundation in partnership with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) to raise awareness about substance abuse among secondary school students and promote healthy lifestyle choices. Eighteen schools across the six geopolitical zones in Nigeria participated in the competition, competing for the coveted prize of being crowned champions.

The event, which was held at Barcelona International Hotel, Abuja, and was attended by representatives of the MTN Foundation, NDLEA, and UNODC, students from participating schools, teachers, and other key stakeholders concerned with combating substance abuse among young people.

The competition was intense, and the participating schools had to showcase their knowledge and understanding of the dangers of substance abuse, addiction, and other related topics.

The trio from PTA/NADP International College, Lafia, Nasarawa State displayed exceptional knowledge and emerged as the winners of the competition, beating their competitors by a significant margin. They expressed their excitement and gratitude for the opportunity to participate in such an important event, describing the experience as an ‘life-changing’ one.

Speaking of her experience, Peace Monday said, “This competition has helped me to learn a good deal about substance abuse and I intend to go home and spread the knowledge I have gathered with my family and friends in school and in fact, everyone around the world.”

Speaking to the participants in the competition, the Executive Secretary, MTN Foundation, Odunayo Sanya, encouraged them to positively influence others with the knowledge received through the competition. She said, “Every child has a sphere of influence. Everyone here is making history today. This is an experience that should stay with you for a lifetime. When you leave here, you should become ambassadors in the fight against substance abuse and positively impact your sphere of influence.”

In addition to the quiz competition, the event featured other activities aimed at raising awareness about drug abuse and promoting healthy lifestyle choices. Members from the University of Abuja Theatre Group presented a captivating drama that highlighted the effects of substance abuse on individuals, families, and communities. Also, representatives of the participating schools presented various speeches on the theme of the 2023 World Drug Day, which is, “People first: stop stigma and discrimination, strengthen prevention”.

The Country Manager, UNODC, in a speech presented by the National Programme Officer, UNODC, Folusho Ajayi Adelekan, said, “There are projections that the drug use prevalence in Africa will increase by 40% by 2030 and for a country like Nigeria with a teeming youth population, this is alarming and should be a wake up call to everyone, not just NDLEA, or other stakeholders currently working in this field. All hands must be on deck to reverse this negative trend. Our youth are our future and the current indices do not bode well for the future of the country.”

The Chairman, NDLEA, Brigadier General Mohammed Buba Marwa (Rtd’ OFR) in his remarks presented by the Secretary, NDLEA, Shadrach Usman Haruna said the competition is expected to improve the choices of young people on the matter of substance abuse. He said, “It is hoped that this quiz competition will provide the Knowledge and necessary information to make healthier personal choices and avoid risky situations that can predispose one to drug use, and it is also hoped that you would teach others who did not have the opportunity of being part of the whole exercise.”

The MTN Foundation ASAP Quiz Competition is one of the many ways the Foundation is contributing to creating a healthy society. By focusing on education and awareness, the competition aims to reduce the rate of substance abuse among young people and ultimately contribute towards building a brighter future for Nigeria.

The competition highlights the importance of education and awareness in tackling substance abuse among young people and also reiterates the need for all stakeholders to work together to create a safer, healthier society.