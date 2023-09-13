From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Faced with concerns about palliative diversion, Governor Sule of Nasarawa State has taken a hands-on approach to ensure the aid reaches its intended recipients. He personally distributed fifty-kilogram bags of rice and five thousand naira grants to beneficiaries, emphasizing the need for transparency and fairness in these critical relief efforts.

In a remarkable display of generosity on Tuesday in Keana town, Governor Sule distributed fifty-kilogram bags of rice to 1000 underprivileged households from the ten wards of Keana Local Government Area.

Additionally, each beneficiary received a monetary grant of five thousand naira. This gesture he said aimed to directly benefit the most deserving individuals while preventing any diversion or misallocation of the palliatives by officials, a concern raised in some local government areas.

Similarly, in Awe Local Government Area, Governor Sule extended his compassion by distributing bags of fifty-kilogram rice to 1100 needy households from all ten wards. He personally handed over the rice and provided a five-thousand-naira grant to each recipient.

Governor Sule expressed his deep disappointment at reports of palliative diversion and stressed the importance of ensuring that these resources reach their intended beneficiaries in various communities.

He issued directives to key government officials, including the Secretary to the State Government, House Representatives members, and State House Assembly members, to assist in the prompt disbursement of the five thousand naira grants.

To further mitigate the impact of subsidy removal, Governor Sule announced immediate payments of ten thousand naira to civil servants and five thousand naira to pensioners, ensuring that they do not solely rely on the distributed rice and grants.

However, in Obi Local Government Area, distribution faced challenges as only two out of the ten wards received the palliatives. Disagreements among stakeholders regarding the distribution list resulted in this uneven allocation. Governor Sule emphasized the importance of involving all stakeholders in the process to ensure transparency and fairness.

Margret Elayo, the Commissioner for Special Duties, Humanitarian Affairs, and Non-governmental Organizations (NGOs), reiterated that the government’s intention was to improve the welfare of vulnerable members of society. She reassured the public that this distribution was just the beginning, as the government plans to conduct more such exercises.

Ahj Abdullahi Omegba, Osana of Keana and Chairman Traditional Council of Keana LGA, conveyed gratitude on behalf of the local community to both the federal and state governments for their benevolence. He believed that by caring for the less fortunate, the government would receive blessings for a successful tenure