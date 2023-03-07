From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Correspondents’ Chapel of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Nasarawa State Council, has condoled the Management of Radio Nigeria Precious FM Lafia over the demise of their Head of News, Nura Ado.

Recall that the Head of News of the precious FM radio station died in a car Crash at Azuba community of Lafia on Friday, 3rd, 2023.

Speaking during the condolence visit on Tuesday at the station in Lafia, Mr. Isaac Ukpoju, Chairman of the Correspondent’s Chapel said late Nura was an easy going fellow.

Isaac recalled how he met the deceased in the line of duty in 2008 when he was posted to the state by the News Agency of Nigeria NAN.

He added that the late Head of News was humbled, principled and dedicated to his duty.

“Nura will be greatly missed by other journalists in the state, but we take solace that he is resting in the Bossom of God,” he added.

He therefore prayed God to grant the soul of the deceased eternal rest, give Radio Nigeria, the immediate family of the deceased the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Receiving the delegation on behalf of the Precious FM, Mr. Anthony Ibi, Acting General Manager (GM) welcomed them and expressed gratitude for the condolences.

He added that the deceased was an asset to the FM station and would be greatly missed while noting that the management would do everything possible to support the family of the deceased to fill the vacuum created by the death.

Daily Sun reports that the late head of news, who was survived by 4 children, joined the station in 2006.