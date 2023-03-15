From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Stakeholders from across the Nasarawa South senatorial district have resolved to deliver Governor Abdullahi Sule and all APC candidates in the state House of Assembly election on March 18.

At a meeting convened by the immediate past governor of the state, Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura on Tuesday at the Taal Conference Hotel Lafia, stakeholders reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring that the ruling APC retains the governorship seat and its dominance in the state assembly.

Senator Al-Makura stressed the importance of the ruling party retaining the governorship seat to afford the incumbent the opportunity to complete the projects he has lined up for the state.

He called on the people to put aside their emotions regarding the outcome of the presidential and national assembly election and to mobilise massively to vote for governor Sule and the APC.

Responding, Governor Sule Abdullahi thanked Senator Al-Makura for the meeting, and stakeholders from the five local government areas making up the zone assured both the Governor and Senator Al-Makura of their readiness and commitment to deliver the APC in the coming election.

Sule equally used the opportunity to thank the national chairman of the APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, for convening a similar meeting in Keffi, which afforded him the opportunity to also address the Nasarawa West stakeholders.

The Governor said it’s time for members of the APC to come out and work hard in order to ensure the victory of the party in the coming election.

“For that reason, we cannot deceive ourselves if we want to win that election. We have seen a lot of things that happened in the last election and I am sure from the campaign council to the party, to every one of us, we are making corrections. But the corrections will not happen until we are united together into a formidable force,” he stated.

A speaker representing each of the five local government areas making up the zone assured both the Governor and Senator Al-Makura of their readiness and commitment to deliver the APC in the coming election.

On his part, state Secretary of the APC, Hon Aliyu Bello, warned that, with the way religious leaders are making incursions into politics, soon the genuine politicians will run out of work.

Hon Bello tasked politicians not to allow religious leaders to take over their jobs but to ensure they are confined to churches and mosques where they are much needed.

The APC scribe used the opportunity to call on all political appointees of the ruling party, to justify their appointments by monitoring closely the election process, urging them to accompany their votes across polling units, wards, local government and state collation centres.