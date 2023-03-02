From Abel Leonard, Lafia

In a bid to strengthen information flows across Nasarawa State, PDP governorship candidate David Emmanuel Ombugadu has approved the appointment of a Chief Press Secretary and three other spokespersons from three geopolitical zones of the state.

Ombugadu in a press statement signed by him on Thursday sent to Daily sun stressed that it is in order to open additional channels for public engagement in the three geopolitical zones of the state.

The spokespersons on Public Affairs include Alh Ishaka Oshafu as the Chief Press Secretary, Beauty Sudar Aliyu -Spokesperson, Public Affairs, Nasarawa North, Abubakar Mohammed – Spokesperson, Public Affairs, Nasarawa West and Jonathan Ipaa – Spokesperson, Public Affairs, Nasarawa South.

“These persons are to liaise with the Director of Media and Publicity of the Atiku/Ombugadu Presidential Campaign Council in Nasarawa State in order to streamline and ensure effective coordination of my Media and Public affairs and to create additional access for people to engage with me transparently.”

“The appointments are based on personal merits and take effect immediately,” he said.