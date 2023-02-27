From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Hon Abubakar Nalaraba, the Member of the House of Representatives for Awe/Doma/Keana federal constituency as the winner of Saturday’s election in Nasarawa State.

Dr Sadiq Abubakar Aliyu, INEC Returning Officer for the election, declared for Nalaraba, who polled 34,184 votes to beat the 8 other contestants.

Dr Aliyu, said the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bunu Yahaya Usman, of PDP, scored 32,306 votes, while that of the ZLP, Abdullahi Mohammed Ogeyi, scored 5,933 votes and the candidate of PRP, Ishaleku Joseph Danjuma, with least votes, scored 50 votes.

“That Abubakar Nalaraba Hassan, of the APC, having satisfied the requirements of the law is hereby declared winner and is returned elected,” he said.

Speaking after the declaration of the results, Nalaraba who expressed gladness over the victory and gratitude to the people of his constituency, said his re-election was a victory for democracy.

“This happened all because of my laudable performances. I did my possible best by touching almost every part of the constituency. I also applaud the electoral process which was peaceful and laudable,” he said.

Also speaking in an interview, an APC stakeholder and a Director, Nalaraba Campaign Council for Doma LG, Barr Mustapha Galadima, also commended the conduct of the election by INEC and the transparent manner in which the results were declared.

“I can really say our eyes are everywhere but with what we have seen so far and our observations, everything moved smoothly,” he said.