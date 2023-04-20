From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Nasarawa State Police Command has made significant progress in its fight against crime in the state, with the arrest of several suspects involved in kidnapping, armed robbery, and cattle rustling.

In a press briefing on Thursday, at the Police Command Headquarters in Lafia, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ramhan Nansel announced the arrest of a total of 24 suspects and the recovery of several firearms and ammunition.

The first success was recorded on April 10, 2023, when six suspected kidnappers were arrested and four kidnapped victims rescued in a joint operation by the police, military personnel, and vigilantes at Alogani/Eggon Hill.

The suspects, who were responsible for a series of kidnappings along Nasarawa Eggon-Akwanga road and some parts of Lafia, are currently in police custody, along with an AK 47 rifle that was recovered.

In another operation on April 4, 2023, the police arrested Muhammad Husseini in connection with the kidnapping of two pump attendants at a fueling station in Nasarawa Eggon LGA.

Husseini confessed that his syndicate was hired by one Abubakar Ori, who was subsequently arrested, to carry out the act.

Also, on April 19, 2023, a notorious kidnapper named Shuaibu Mohammed, also known as Chiyawa, was arrested by operatives of the Command’s Anti-kidnapping unit. Investigation has shown that Mohammed is the gang leader of a notorious kidnapping syndicate terrorising several areas in the state.

Furthermore, on March 27, 2023, the police arrested Usman Bello and Muhammed Nura, who confessed to being members of a seven-man kidnapping syndicate operating in Bali, Taraba State, but relocated to Awe LGA of Nasarawa State after security agents neutralised five of their members.

The police also arrested five suspects involved in armed robbery in Masaka area of Karu LGA, recovering a locally made gun and other stolen items.

The Commissioner of Police Nasarawa State, in his statement, commended the officers and men of the Command for their bravery and commitment to the fight against crime in the state.

He urged the public to continue to provide timely and credible information to the police to enable them to discharge their duties effectively.