Mr Dauda Makene, father of the late corps member, in a speech during his son’s funeral on Sunday, confirmed the sad incident.

Linus Oota, Lafia

The Nasarawa State police command has confirmed the killing of a corps member, Mr Samuel Makene, serving in the state allegedly by some youths of Akwanga local Government Area of the on Thursday, December 20.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, ASP Samaila Usman, who confirmed the incident to newsmen in Lafia, described it as unfortunate, noting that efforts were being made to investigate the circumstances that led to the killing as well as arrest and prosecute the culprits.

“We received a report of the incident and have commenced full investigation to arrest the perpetrators of the act. I want to assure you that we will do everything possible to bring those involved to face justice for what they did.

“I also want to assure you that we will be briefing you and the public on any new development concerning the case. I call on those close to the deceased not to take any action but allow us do our job,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Dauda Makene, father of the late corps member, in a speech during his son’s funeral on Sunday, confirmed the sad incident.

Mr Makene alleged that he suspected that his son’s killers had planned the incident earlier due to previous acrimony between them and the youths of the area.

“My son was trying to protect the properties of his principal when the incident happened. The sad part of it is that this is not the first time the boys were to antagonise Samuel. It was the same set of boys that stabbed him to death,” he said.

“We have accepted what happened as the will of God and we will not take the laws into our hands.

“I am appealing to our youths not to take the laws into their hands too even though I know how much they loved Samuel and how painful the incident is to the family.”

Hon. David Ombugadu, House of Representative member representing Akwanga/Nasarawa-Eggon/Wamba in whose residence the incident took place also expressed grief during the funeral service. He described the manner in which the corps member was killed as unfortunate and painful.

The lawmaker who is a governorship candidate of the PDP in the 2019 gubernatorial election, pledged to make security his priority if elected in 2019.

“What happened is so painful; I have been asking myself, why Samuel? I was almost approaching Abuja when they called to tell me about what happened to Samuel.

“He is the owner of the house. My house is his own. Anytime I was not there, he was always there taking care of the place.

“That is why when we left for Abuja, he was there taking care of everything. He was steadfast, consistent and humble and I will really miss him,” he said.