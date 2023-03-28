From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The women wing of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Nasarawa State have vowed to continue protest until Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) release sensitive materials used in the governorship election.

Nasarawa State PDP Women Leader and Convener of the Protest, Stella Oboshi said this in a Press conference held on Tuesday in Lafia, Nasarawa state capital.

Oboshi said they were concerned about the delay of INEC in Nasarawa state to release the certified sensitive electoral materials to PDP governorship candidate, David Ombugadu Legal team despite the court order.

She said PDP women and every other women who joined the protest would remain focused in their commitment to ensure that the right thing was done.

“Our protest will continue until justice is served to the people of Nasarawa state, no intimidation will deter us from doing the right thing.

“In our cultures, we all know when an elderly mother goes naked and seeks God’s intervention on the land, it comes to pass, the nakedness of our mothers, widows, and every woman will never go in vain,” she said.

She said that women and young people came out enmasse and voted for PDP candidate, David Ombugadu, noting that announcement of Abdullahi Sule as the winner of the election came as shock to the people of the state.

“Indeed it is so shocking because we are aware based on IRev uploads which was in the public domain, shows that Ombugadu won this election out rightly with about 70 percent of the local government areas

“Including the local government of the seating governor and that of the deputy governor already made public, until we received the shock of manufactured figures in the Ciroma and Gayam wards.

“The cancellation of Ashige ward in Lafia LGA and the deflation and inflation of votes in Awe LGA apart from the doctoring of results in Keffi and Nasarawa LGAs, ” she said.

She explained that the total accredited voters for Ciroma ward in the State House of Assembly election were 15,000, while the total accredited voters that voted in the same gubernatorial election were inflated to 51,000.

“Similarly, the total number of voters that voted in Gayam ward in the House of Assembly is 8,000, while in the gubernatorial election, had 30,000, this calculation is mathematically sick and illogical.

“How can such happen in the same elections that were conducted the same day and time, with two ballot papers issued at the same time have such major differences in the number of accredited voters,” she queried.

She said that the returning officer of Nasarawa State governorship elections Prof. Tanko Ishaya the Vice Chancellor of University of Jos out rightly ignored all observations and concerns raised by PDP agent went ahead to announce an unpopular winner in a fraudulent manner.

Oboshi call on Nigerian Judicial system to be upright in their justice delivery, and also urged INEC to do the right thing by verifying and reconciling the IRev portal results.