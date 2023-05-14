From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The women’s wing of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Nasarawa State has concluded a three-day period of prayer and fasting amidst the ongoing tribunal seating.

The move comes after the 2023 gubernatorial election in Nasarawa State, which was hotly contested, with Governor Abdullahi Sule emerging as the victor as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). However, the election has faced intense criticism, particularly from the women, who believe it was rigged in favour of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Addressing the gathering at the PDP secretariat on Jos Road in Lafia, the leader of the PDP Women Wing, Mrs Stella Innocent Oboshi, expressed the group’s dissatisfaction with the election results.

She stated, “We have started this protest since the 15th of April after the elections, and they declared someone other than the rightful winner. We, the women of Nasarawa State, feel cheated. The person we voted for was not given to us. The masses’ choice was not fulfilled.”

Oboshi continued, “That is why all of us, the women of Nasarawa State, say no to the pronouncement made by Ishaya Audu. He has expressed his own opinion as a human being, but we believe that God Almighty will perform wonders for us at the tribunal.”

The women of Nasarawa State have been actively demonstrating their discontent for nearly 21 days. Oboshi explained, “We first went to INEC to demand justice, but he was not available. We returned and met with the administration, presenting our complaints about being dissatisfied with the pronouncement made by Ishaya Tanko and INEC.

“They assured us they would address the matter, and we are waiting to see if justice will be served. We trust that God’s will shall prevail.”

After the street protests that lasted for 21 days, the women concluded their demonstrations and embarked on three days of prayers and fasting. They congregated at the PDP secretariat to break their fast and end the prayer period.

The aim of their prayers, as highlighted by Oboshi, was to beseech God to intervene in the gubernatorial election case pending at the tribunal. She said, “We implore God, who appoints leaders at His will and time. He knows what transpired in Nasarawa State during the gubernatorial election.

“He knows the true winner. We want Him to grant us justice, touch the hearts of the tribunal judges, touch the hearts of the lawyers, and ensure that David Mathics Ombugadu receives his mandate.”

The prayer gathering comprised individuals from diverse religious backgrounds, including Muslims, Christians, traditionalists, and unbelievers. Oboshi emphasized that their intention was not to fight or protest but to seek divine intervention.

“We have done that for 21 days. Through the three days of fasting and today’s prayers, we are trying to appeal to God. If we have sinned, forgive us, If Nasarawa State has sinned, please forgive us. Give us the person we voted for, May God’s will prevail.

“We have no weapon to subdue the judges or lawyers, but we have God. We pray that God touches the hearts of the tribunal.”

The fasting period concluded with Pastor Israel Adiba and Malam H. Tanimu Muazu leading the prayers alongside the women, who gathered in significant numbers at the PDP secretariat on yesterday.

In her closing remarks, Mrs. Florence Akala expressed gratitude to those who attended and prayed for a safe journey back to their respective destinations.