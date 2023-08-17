From Abel Leonard, Lafia

OXFAM Nigeria has called upon the Nasarawa State Network on Environment and Climate Justice (NASNECJ) to take responsibility for ensuring that Climate Change policies are properly implemented within the state.

The charge was delivered on Wednesday by Mr. Kenneth Akpan, the Project Coordinator of the African Activists for Climate Justice (AACJ) for OXFAM, during a 2-Day training session held at Nasarawa Luxury Hotel on Shandam Road, Lafia.

Sun reports that the training, titled “Building the Political Will for Climate Justice in Nasarawa State,” was organized in collaboration with the Global Initiative for Food Security and Ecosystem Preservation (GIFSEP), with support from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) of the Netherlands and the Pan African Climate Justice Alliance (PACJA).

Akpan emphasized that NASNECJ must engage with public authorities and relevant stakeholders to address climate change challenges and promote climate justice within the state. He highlighted that the AACJ project aims to amplify the voices of vulnerable individuals, particularly women, youths, and those with disabilities, in dealing with climate change impacts.

“The formation of a coalition of Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) in the state is intended to unite members and enable them to pressure politicians, governments, and stakeholders to address climate change issues effectively.”

“A unified voice can lead to positive changes and meaningful discussions on climate change matters.” Highlighting the Nigeria’s commitments through the National Determined Contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement. While acknowledging the importance of seamless implementation of these policies at both the state and local government levels.

Mr Akpan urged the Participants to engage with government stakeholders, educating them about climate change effects and the necessity of implementing policies that support climate justice in Nasarawa State.

Mr. David Michael, the Executive Director of GIFSEP, spoke on lobbying and building political will for climate action. He encouraged participants to establish positive relationships with stakeholders, advocating for climate justice without confrontation, and maintaining sincerity and respect in their engagements.

NASNECJ’s state coordinator, Mr. Emmanuel Okolo, and member Blessing Ibi expressed their commitment to utilizing the gained knowledge to advocate for climate justice within the state.

OXFAM, a confederation of international non-governmental organizations, is dedicated to addressing poverty, inequality, and improving lives across various countries, including Nigeria.

Daily Sun reports that the NASNECJ members, AAJC and Oxfam executives paid a Lobbying Meeting with three Ministries in Nasarawa State which include the Ministry of youth and sports development, Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, Ministry of Women Afairs on Thursday to kick start the process.