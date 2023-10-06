From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Honourable Imran Usman Jibrin, Senior Special Assistant to Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has solicited for continuing cooperation from security agencies.

He made the call on Friday when he paid a courtesy call on the State Commissioner of Police, CP Maiyaki Mohammed Baba and the State Commandant of Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corp, ( NSCDC ), Abbas Bappa Muhammed in their respective offices in Lafia.

Honourable Imran Usman Jibrin who is also the Focal Person of Nasarawa State Social Investment Agency, ( NSSIA ) said in both offices that, “The State government is set to commence the 2nd phase of the Nasarawa State Cash Transfer Programme, otherwise known as ‘Kudin AA Sule’

“I want to once again thank you for your continuous support during the 1st Phase of the Nasarawa State Cash Transfer Programme, otherwise known as ‘Kudin AA Sule’.

“I want to solicit for you continuing support in the next phase of the program whose number of beneficiaries has been increased from 3800 to 6000 and the stipends increased from N5,000 to N7,000 monthly, for a duration of 24 months.” He said.

Imran further stressed that the programme is for people at the bottom of the economic pyramid, poor and vulnerable in the society.

The Focal Person also solicit for support and cooperation from the people as security would be intensified during the 2nd Phase of the Programme.