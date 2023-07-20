……University’s Faculty of Administration Inaugurates Innovative Professorial Building to Address Infrastructure Challenges

From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Professor Suleiman Bala Mohammed, the Vice Chancellor of Nasarawa State University, Keffi, has called on lecturers to embrace innovation and research to tackle immediate challenges, particularly in infrastructure.

He made this call on Wednesday during the inauguration of the Faculty of Administration’s first-ever Two-Storey Professorial Building in Keffi.

Sun gathered that the newly constructed building is dedicated solely to providing office accommodations for professors within the Faculty of Administration. It was an initiative driven by the persistent lack of suitable office spaces for the university’s academic staff, particularly for professors.

During the inauguration ceremony, Vice Chancellor Professor Suleiman Bala emphasized the importance of the education sector’s continuous innovation and development. He acknowledged that the government alone cannot fully meet the financial demands of universities nationwide.

He cited a recent donation of over 250 million Naira from ASR Africa to construct an auditorium for the university and highlighted the need for collaborations with development partners to address infrastructure and other pressing needs.

Professor Bala encouraged lecturers to act as role models for their students and remain accessible at all times. He stressed the significance of engaging in programs, research, and innovations that contribute value to humanity, particularly in areas of infrastructure development.

“The education sector is capital intensive that government alone cannot meet all the needs of our universities across the country. Just recently, we have received a donation of over 250 million Naira from ASR Africa to build an auditorium for the university. He added.

Dean of the Faculty of Administration, Professor Barnabas Barde, explained that the initiative to construct the building was driven by the pressing need for adequate and befitting office accommodations for professors. The project was funded through students’ dues and constructed and equipped according to the standards set by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

Mr. Ahmed Liman, the Director of Physical Planning, praised the faculty staff and students for their contribution to the project and confirmed that the building met all required standards.

Daily Sun reports that the inauguration of this innovative professorial building represents a significant step towards enhancing the university’s academic environment and fostering a culture of research, innovation, and sustainable development for the benefit of the community and beyond.