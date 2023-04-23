From Abel Leonard,Lafia

The Nasarawa North Peoples Assembly has issued a rebuttal in response to reports that their patron, Mr. Yakubu L. Zakka, is set to be removed from his position as the Nasarawa state accountant general.

The news of his alleged removal was confirmed by Mallam Ali Abare, a media aide to Governor A.A Sule, in a column of Nasarawa Mirror on April 22, 2023.

In their statement, the Nasarawa North Peoples Assembly emphasized that their patron, Mr. Yakubu Zakka, is a seasoned technocrat who has worked tirelessly to attain his position. They also noted that he played a pivotal role in the emergence of the present-day APC government in the state and country.

The statement went on to advise Governor Sule to reject any negative advice that might be emanating from ill-fated state advisers, and to reconsider any plans to remove Mr. Zakka from his position.

They highlighted the fact that he has invested a significant amount of personal funds and time into supporting the APC party and the current administration, and that he should not be treated in such a manner.

The Nasarawa North Peoples Assembly ultimately rejected the reports of Mr. Zakka’s removal, describing them as an expensive rumor that should be jettisoned. Hon. Nathaniel Isa Anku, the Coordinator of the NNPA, issued the statement.