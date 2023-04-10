From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Teen Ambassadors Foundation (TAF), recently organised a free medical outreach for the residents of Luvu Madaki communities and environs in Karu local government area of Nasarawa State.

1000 beneficiaries received free screening and treatment for various illnesses including malaria, typhoid, peptic ulcer, urinary tract infections, hypertension, diabetes, and skin diseases. In addition, they were given free vaccination for hepatitis.

Director General of TAF, Paul Adikwu, explained that the intervention was part of the NGO’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and was designed to cover the different strata of society, with at least 1000 beneficiaries, in the spirit of Easter and Ramadan. He said, “We are here to treat them on different ailments and administer vaccinations for hepatitis.”

The beneficiaries expressed their gratitude to TAF for the free medical outreach, saying it would go a long way in improving their well-being and lessening their financial burdens. One of the community leaders, Chief Salasi Ali, thanked TAF for the effort to see people get well and have healthier living, saying, “It has saved us a lot of money.”

This is not the first time TAF has organised a medical outreach in the area. According to Chief Salasi Ali, TAF had come with a medical outreach last year, and the people had been testifying about how effective their treatment and drugs were. He expressed appreciation to the Director General of TAF, Dr Paul Adikwu, for being the only person doing such for the community.

The success of the medical outreach highlights the importance of NGOs in providing healthcare services to communities in need. With the rising cost of healthcare, initiatives like TAF’s medical outreach are crucial in ensuring that people have access to healthcare services without financial burden.