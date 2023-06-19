Says state ranked second in North Central

From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Nasarawa State Commander of Narcotics, NDLEA, Mr Peter Onche Odaudu, has called fpr total collaboration among members of the public to sustain the fight against drug Abuse and trafficking in the country.

Adaudu made this known at a press briefing on Monday, at the headquarters of the Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), to kickstart activities marking the United Nations International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking noting that Nasarawa is currently ranked second in the whole of North Central region.

He said the event is aimed to raise awareness, evaluate counter-narcotic efforts, and seek support for those affected by drug abuse. The theme for this year’s celebration, ‘People First. Stop Stigma and Discrimination, Strengthen Prevention’, emphasised the importance of compassion and prevention in addressing drug-related issues.

Commander Odaudu highlighted the significance of the UN Day, which is observed annually on June 26th. He stressed the need for member nations, including Nasarawa State, to assess their strengths and weaknesses in combating drug abuse while drawing attention to the challenges faced by drug abusers.

“In support of this cause, a week-long series of anti-drug activities were planned, including campaigns at motor parks, radio stations, places of worship, and a road walk to raise awareness about the dangers of drug abuse and illicit trafficking.”

The Commander acknowledged the financial constraints faced by the command, which limited the scale of the celebration, while highlighted the urgent need for collaboration among various stakeholders to combat drug abuse in Nasarawa State.

He called upon the media, clergy, businessmen, civil servants, and students to join forces in reversing the state’s high prevalence rate of drug abuse, currently ranking second in the entire North-Central geo-political zone. He expressed confidence in achieving this goal through a collective and dedicated effort.

Commander Odaudu also addressed the challenges faced in combating drug abuse in the state. While acknowledging the collaborative efforts of sister agencies in prosecuting offenders, he pointed out difficulties arising from the lack of cooperation from community informants.

He highlighted the commendable seizure of 1,600 kg of cannabis in the state, acknowledging the progress made by the NDLEA. However, he emphasized that eradicating drug abuse entirely requires sustained efforts and support from all stakeholders.