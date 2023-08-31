From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Nasarawa State Independent Electoral Commission (NASIEC) held a press briefing on Thursday at Democracy House, where Barr. Ayuba Wandai Usman, Chairman of NASIEC, announced the dates for the upcoming Local Government Councils’ elections.

Addressing the press and stakeholders, Barr. Ayuba Wandai Usman expressed gratitude for their continued support and collaboration in promoting the democratic process. He highlighted the pivotal role that the press plays in keeping the public informed and engaged in matters of governance.

The Chairman reminded attendees that the previous Local Government Councils’ elections were conducted on October 6, 2021, leading to the inauguration of the current executives on October 8, 2021, for a three-year term set to conclude on October 7, 2024.

Emphasizing the commitment of NASIEC to upholding the rule of law, Barr. Ayuba Wandai Usman formally declared the scheduled dates for the next elections:

Chairmanship Election: Saturday, August 31, 2024.

Councillorship Election: Saturday, August 31, 2024.

Furthermore, he informed all interested parties that the submission of nomination papers for the elective offices would take place at the Commission’s headquarters, Democracy House, located on Shendam Road, Lafia.