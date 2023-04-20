From Abel Leonard, Lafia

In an effort to boost agricultural productivity and increase the income of farmers, the Nasarawa State government has announced plans to engage over 60-70% of farmers in the state for the 2023 farming season.

The announcement was made by the Director of programme at the Nasarawa Agricultural Development project (NADP), Mr Alanana Manaseh Emmanuel, during a press briefing on Thursday.

Mr. Emmanuel revealed that NADP is fully prepared to support the farmers with improved seeds and other farming facilities.

He urged farmers to take note of the forecasted rainfall pattern from the Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NIMEt), which predicts rainfall in Nasarawa from the second of May to October.

He further stated that farmers in the state are eager to participate in the project and expressed confidence in the government’s readiness to provide the necessary support to improve the farming process.

The director also commended Governor Abdullahi Sule for approving the employment of more extension workers to ensure the sustainability and efficiency of farmers.

“This initiative by the Nasarawa State government is expected to have a positive impact on the agricultural sector, which is the backbone of the state’s economy.”

“It is hoped that with improved support and increased participation of farmers, the state’s agricultural productivity will soar and lead to better livelihoods for the people,” he said.