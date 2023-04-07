From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Kidnappers of the former Nasarawa Deputy Governor has demanded 70 million naira as ransom to his release.

Recall that Sun had reported that Unknown gunmen had kidnapped Professor Onje Gye-Wado, a former deputy governor of Nasarawa State, from his village of Rinza near Wamba.

According to a family source, the kidnappers have demanded N70 million for his release, while the family has offered N2 million, but the kidnappers have yet to accept.

The family has informed the kidnappers that Friday until Monday is a public holiday, and they cannot access the funds.

The source said “the kidnappers are in touch with the family of Prof and they demanded for the sum of N70 million naira, the family offered them N2 million naira, but they are still dragging”

“Today is Friday, till Monday, is public holiday, there is no where they can get money and they want him (Prof), back alive” the source said.

The Nasarawa State Police Command had since confirmed the incident and stated that they have deployed reinforcement teams of police, military, vigilante, and local hunters to rescue the former deputy governor and arrest the perpetrators.