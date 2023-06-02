From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Journalists from various media outfits within and outside Nasarawa State gathered at the State Assembly yesterday to celebrate Hon Abdulaziz SK Danladi, a lawmaker representing Keffi East, for his unwavering dedication, competence, and friendly disposition towards journalists.

The commendation took place during the Valedictory Session of the House, marking the end of the sixth assembly in Nasarawa State yesterday.

Hon SK Danladi received heartfelt appreciation from members of the pen profession for his genuine concern for journalists within the House and the state at large. They recognized him as the legislator who consistently acknowledged the efforts and challenges faced by journalists, wishing him success in his future endeavors as he concludes his four-year term.

Expressing his gratitude, Hon Abdulaziz SK Danladi, also the chairman of the Committee on Works and Transport, lauded the journalists for their role in promoting the legislature and shaping its direction during the last four years.

He emphasized the invaluable and immeasurable contribution of journalists in ensuring the activities of the House were effectively covered and disseminated to the public.

Danladi highlighted the critical role of the media in the success of any government, emphasizing the need for support and responsiveness towards journalists. He called for better welfare packages to motivate journalists to continue their diligent and professional discharge of responsibilities, contributing to the development of the state and the country as a whole.

Acknowledging the importance of the media, Danladi stated, “After the executive, legislative, and judiciary, one to be mentioned and reckoned with is the media because of the role played by members of the profession to accord top priority to the service and well-being of the nation.”

As Hon Abdulaziz SK Danladi bids farewell to the assembly, journalists united to celebrate his steadfastness, competence, and friendly approach, while expressing their hopes for his future success. They prayed for new opportunities and greater achievements to come his way, recognizing his significant contributions to the legislative institution during his tenure.