From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Mr Solomon Akwashiki of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has been declared winner of the Lafia Central Constituency Nasarawa State House of Assembly in the Governorship and State Assembly elections held on March 18, according to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Announcing the results on Thursday at the collation center in Lafia, the Returning Officer, Professor Samaila Usman, stated that Mr Akwashiki emerged victorious with a total of 17861 votes, while his closest contender, Mr Babanlungu Ahmed of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), received 17113 votes.

However, some political party agents, including those representing the PDP and the All Progressives Congress (APC), reportedly declined to sign the result sheets, raising concerns of discrepancies or disagreements about the final outcome of the election.

In addition, the collation of results from the Ciroma and Gayam wards of the constituency was declared inconclusive due to irregularities in the computation of votes. These issues have led to questions about the transparency and fairness of the electoral process, prompting calls for a thorough investigation.