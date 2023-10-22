From Abel Leonard, Lafia

It was moment of joy at the weekend, when an Abuja based multi-media practitioner from Nasarawa State, Donald Amagbo, bagged Doctor of Philosophy for Policy and Administration, honorary causa.

Dr. Donald Amagbo, rpa, who is the MD/CEO of ADM Media outdoor Ltd. Abuja, received the honorary doctorate degree from the I-FATOOS University, Benin, in the Republic of Benin for his contributions to business growth and entrepreneurship.

The conferment of the honours which took place at Palais DEB Congress hall in Cotonou, Benin republic, attracted who is who in the society as well as Management of I-FATOOS University, Republic of Benin.

Also awarded alongside Dr Amagbo, was the mother of the Chief Executive Officer of Oando Plc, Wale Tinubu, Dr Mrs Fatima Bintu Tinubu, Iyalode of Lagos.

Speaking before the conferment of the honour on Dr Amagbo and others, the vice-chancellor of I-FATOOS University, Prof(AMB) Eze Chidi Nwauba,

highlighted the contributions of the awardees and why they deserved the award.

He said they were honoured because of their ingenuity and wealth of experience, which they have brought to bear in business and the multi-media industry within and outside Nigeria.

“Dr Amagbo, was also honoured because of his outstanding contribution to youth development, business and entrepreneurial growth in Nigeria, as well as his commitment to Africa’s growth agenda.”

According to the VC, because of your commitment to the socio-economic development of Nigeria and Africa, for the fact that we need men and women, who are passionate about the growth and development of our continent and its people, we encourage you to join us in this University so that together we can develop Africa of our dream.

In his response, Dr Donald Amagbo, thanked God for making his dreams come true, noting that the award is a true testament to his obedience and calling.

While thanking the University for the Honour and his family, friends, staff and associates, he pledged his willingness to do more for humanity for the rest of his life.

Dr. Amagbo, who enjoined youths to be creative, described creativity as the spirit of innovation and enterprise, saying, “we must continually innovate. If we do not innovate, we will die. To become great in life, creativity plays a significant role” he said.