From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Isa Mustapha Agwai Polytechnic, Lafia, has announced the appointment of Zainab Aliyu Dalhatu as the substantive bursar of the institution. In a letter signed by the Chairman of the Governing Council, Professor Sani Mohammed Bako III, Emir of Karshi, on Friday noting that the appointment was confirmed for a single term of five years and is effective immediately.

The news of Zainab Aliyu Dalhatu’s appointment was made public in a statement released by the Registrar and Secretary to the Council, Zamani Habu Ibrahim, in Lafia. The statement highlighted that the appointment was made with the endorsement of Governor Abdullahi Sule, who urged the new bursar to maintain the highest level of professionalism and integrity in the discharge of her official duties.

It was gathered that the appointment of Zainab Aliyu Dalhatu as the substantive bursar is a significant milestone for the polytechnic, as it had been operating without a bursar following the completion of the tenure of the previous officeholder.

“Zainab Aliyu Dalhatu brings with her a wealth of experience and expertise in the field of accounting. She is a chartered accountant who has made remarkable contributions to the profession over the course of several decades. Her vast practical knowledge and professional background make her well-suited for the role of chief financial officer at the polytechnic.” It added.

The announcement expressed confidence in Zainab Aliyu Dalhatu’s ability to fulfill her responsibilities diligently and contribute to the growth and development of the institution. The statement conveyed warm wishes for a successful tenure in office, with the hope that she will bring her expertise to bear in ensuring effective financial management and accountability within the polytechnic.