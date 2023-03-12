….. Donates 3 Galaxy Buses to groups.

From Abel Leonard, Lafia

In a recent development, the women wing of the Igbo community Association and the Women wing of Christian Association of Nigeria, WOWICAN in Nasarawa state has announced their endorsement of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Mr. David Ombugadu.

The decision was made on Saturday, in a separate meeting in Lafia at the Igbo community Hall, Makurdi Road, and CAN Secretariat after a meeting held by the women and the wife of the PDP governorship candidate, Mrs. Mirinda Ashazi Ombugadu where they presented the various issues affecting the Igbo women in Nasarawa state.

During the event, wife of David Ombugadu Mrs. Mirinda Ashazi Ombugadu, stated that if her husband is elected as the governor of Nasarawa state in the upcoming March 18th governorship election, his administration would support and empower the Igbo women in the state.

Mrs. Ombugadu noted that her husband has always been an advocate for the empowerment of women and has demonstrated this in various ways, including his support for women’s education and the provision of healthcare services for women and children.

She further added that her husband’s administration would prioritize the needs of women, including the Igbo women community in the state, by providing them with access to education, healthcare, and economic opportunities.

She said further identify hers self as an Igbo woman saying ” My father is an Igbo man, we lived in Akwaibom for years but I am an Igbo woman and Nasarawa will have first lady to be an Igbo extraction.”

She further said the meeting is to strengthening the relationship between the PDP government and the Igbo women community in Nasarawa state which he said the Igbo women would potentially sway more voters towards the PDP in the upcoming governorship election.

In her response, Igbo women community, led by their Chair Lady Mrs. Uju Ezeorah expressed their satisfaction with Mr. Ombugadu’s manifesto and his plans for the state if elected. They also noted that Mr. Ombugadu has a good track record of service to the people, having previously served as a member of the House of Representatives for Akwanga/Wamba/Nasarawa Eggon Federal Constituency. Mrs. Ezeorah speaking on behalf of the community, urged all Igbo women in the state to come out and vote for Mr. Ombugadu, stating that he is the best candidate to lead Nasarawa state to greater heights. Also Responding, Mrs Hauwa Joshua, Chair Lady, Women Wing of WOWICAN expressed gratitude for the gesture while promising to mobilise thier members on Saturday, March 18 to go and vote for candidates of thier choice. She therefore appealed to electorates to vote and protect thier votes and not fight so that the process would be successful.

Daily Sun reports that items were given as palliatives by Mrs. Ombugadu to cushion the effect of cash crunch on the citizens while she made a donation of Galaxy Buses to Women Wing of Igbo Community Association, Federation of Muslim Women Association in Nigeria FOMWAN and Women Wing of Christian Association of Nigeria,WOWICAN.