by Cyril

From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Nasarawa State Gubernatorial Candidate, Alhaji Abubakar Musa Sambo, of the National Rescue Movement (NRM), has denied stepping down from the race for the PDP Gubernatorial Candidate, Hon David Ombugadu.

Sambo made the clarification at a press conference held in Lafia on Friday, describing the news as not only false but also malicious and unfounded. He attributed the spread of the rumor to desperate politicians who were eager to achieve their political goals by any means possible.

The NRM candidate further revealed that he had been approached by several leading political parties in the state, asking him to withdraw from the race and support their respective candidates in the forthcoming 2023 Governorship and State Assembly elections. However, he noted that he had yet to make a final decision on the matter and would reveal his decision at the appropriate time.

Sambo expressed his appreciation to his teeming supporters, officials of his party from the ward to the national level, coordinators from the ward to the zona level, and members of his Campaign Council in the state for their immense support.