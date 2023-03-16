From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Ahead of the gubernatorial election in Nasarawa, the Director-General of the PDP Campaign Council, Mr Labaran Maku, has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC to prevent the ruling APC party in the state from distorting the electoral process during the upcoming elections scheduled for March 18.

Maku raised the concerns on Thursday in a press briefing with reporters in Karu, alleging that there is the possibility of the ruling party interfering with the electoral process, which could compromise the credibility and fairness of the elections.

He emphasised the need for the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC to take measures to prevent the ruling All Progressives Congress APC party in the state from distorting the electoral process during the upcoming elections.

Maku, further made alarming claims about the conduct of the upcoming election alleging that the ruling APC party in the state in collaboration with INEC are planning to delay the distribution of sensitive materials on election day to frustrate voters.

He also claimed that “the APC has an emergency unit in the Government House, which is allegedly planning to hack into INEC servers to rig the election.”

Despite these claims, Maku urged INEC to protect democracy by sending sensitive materials to various polling units in the state while urging the people of Nasarawa state not to be intimidated and to come out en masse to vote and protect their votes while assuring the public that the PDP is the only party that has gained more support from the people in the state.

Maku further stated that the People’s Democratic Party PDP and the Labour Party LP have entered into a mutual agreement to unseat the incumbent Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, ahead of the upcoming gubernatorial election.

Maku believes that, with the two parties joining forces, it will lead to the victory of the PDP, noting that while the LP did perform well in the just concluded presidential and Federal House of Assembly elections, their collaboration with the PDP would prove to be a game-changer in the Nasarawa State gubernatorial election.

On his part, the Director of Media and Publicity for Ombugadu/Ohinoyi Campaign Council in Nasarawa State, Mr Mike Omeri, expressed confidence in the People’s Democratic Party PDP ahead of the upcoming gubernatorial election.

Omeri stated that the APC has more individuals working for their party PDP than the ruling All Progressive Congress APC while assuring the public that the people of Nasarawa state know where their votes are going and that the PDP is the preferred party among the voters.