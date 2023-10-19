From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Akwanga Youth Vanguard (AYV) vehemently condemns the recent arrest of two staff members of Kini Country Home and Resort in Akwanga, Nasarawa State, by the orders of the State Government, solely for expressing their support for PDP Governorship Candidate, Dr. David Ombugadu.

The AYV in a statement on Thursday signed by Muss Sule Akwanga PRO Akwanga Youth Vanguard, Nasarawa State regards this incident as a flagrant violation of fundamental democratic principles and the basic human rights of the individuals involved.

“Freedom of expression is a bedrock of democracy, affording every citizen the right to express their political beliefs without fear of persecution or retribution.”

The arrest of these Kini Resort staff members for exercising their democratic rights is both unjust and an affront to the democratic values that we cherish and promote as responsible members of society.

“We strongly call upon the Nasarawa State Government to release the arrested individuals immediately. It is the government’s duty to safeguard its citizens’ rights, including their right to express political opinions freely without intimidation.”

The group urged the Nasarawa State Government to respect the rights of its citizens, uphold democratic principles, and ensure a climate of open and fair political discourse in the state. It is in the best interest of the state and its people to guarantee that democracy thrives without fear or favor.

The group also remind the Nasarawa State Government that Nasarawa state operates under democratic governance, where the constitution guarantees citizens’ rights to express themselves freely.

“We oppose any attempts by the current administration to suppress dissent, particularly in light of the recent Election Tribunal’s decision that removed the Governor from office.”

“Just yesterday, the Nasarawa APC launched a scathing attack on some PDP elders for criticizing Governor Sule’s divisive rhetoric. We assert that the deployment of lawlessness, insults, arrests, and the abuse of power by those in control of government in our state will be challenged through all legal means available.” It added.