Claims INEC attempted genocide in gubernatorial election

From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Coalition for Justice, a group of concerned citizens under the auspices of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Nasarawa Chapter, on Tuesday, held a peaceful walk and press conference to protest against the political, cultural, and religious manipulation of both INEC and Nasarawa state government during the conduct of 2023 gubernatorial election in Nasarawa State, Nigeria.

Hon James A Allu who spoke on behalf of the group said they were at the welcome to Lafia gate to express their dissatisfaction with the ongoing impunity and injustice in the political space and the leadership of Governor Abdullahi Sule.

“We are here to tell the whole world that what INEC did to the people of Nasarawa state may feel it’s just a normal election rigging to them, but to us, it means an attempt for genocide using the government institutions to ensure the indigenous communities are wiped away”

“We know of several attempts to duplicate certified results which were legally given to the PDP by the Nasarawa state INEC REC and some staff, and the attempt to temper with the INEC Irev portal to ensure that the tribunal gets confused in the dispensation of justice.”

“We wish to notify all involved to stay away from any attempt to temper with justice as it will only amount to further denting of the already challenging image that the state is already suffering in the face of the international communities.”

He expressed concerns about the revocation of land, environmental hazards, growing insecurity, and the influx of people from other states into Nasarawa state.

The group accused the government of attempting to wipe away indigenous communities and traditional leaders by ignoring their contributions to the state’s development.

They cited the example of the naming of “the Lafia Federal Secretariat complex is named after the present Emir of Lafia and the late emir from the same emirate as the Nasarawa State Polytechnic while neglecting the contributions of other leaders.”

The group further said the government is expected to prioritize merit over identity and to stop threatening the value of traditional institutions in the state. They challenge the present government to name institutions after deserving leaders who have contributed to the state’s development.

“The handling of our traditional institutions which most of them are today political messengers as against the cultural representation which they are selected to do”

“The last gubernatorial elections confirm the fact that most traditional institutions are losing their values due to the fact that they are threatened as basic political appointees in the state. “

Reacting to attracting investors into the state, the group expressed fears that the MOUs signed with investors for 99 years could have negative consequences for future generations.

” The present administration has claimed that they are attracting investors to the state and these they are doing by signing MOUs which some MOUs are signed for generations yet unborn and yet the people can not clearly ascertain the content of the MOUs.”

“Neither did the MOUs receive approval from those who matter within the communities nor are the future generations alive to see what is the planned against their parents wishes.”

Coalition for Justice appealed to the election tribunal to critically look at the cases before them based on merit, not technicalities or influence from the government.

” We call on the justices to stay away from all government facilities and patronage to avoid external influence in the dispensation of justice without fear or favour.

“Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. We want to state that we are caught in an inescapable network of sympathy, tied In a single garment of destiny. Whatever affects one community directly, affects all communities indirectly.”