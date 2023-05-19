From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Nasarawa State Government has issued a stern warning to the Football Association (FA) in the state, urging them to comply with the rules of the forthcoming FA elections.

The cautionary message came on Thursday from the Commissioner of Youth and Sports Development, Ambassador Isaac Lucky Yargwa, during a meeting with aspirants vying for positions in the upcoming elections.

Emphasising the importance of a level playing ground, Commissioner Yargwa urged the FA to provide equal opportunities for all candidates to actively participate in the electoral process. He stressed that the FA, like any other association, must avoid creating unnecessary crises and adhere to fair election practices.

Acknowledging the existing relationship between the FA and the ministry, Commissioner Yargwa expressed the commitment to strengthen their collaboration in order to foster the growth of football in the state.

He warmly welcomed the aspirants and assured them that their concerns would be addressed, affirming the administration’s dedication to inclusive governance, where the people are actively involved.

During the meeting, Mr Haliru Ibrahim, popularly known as Zee, who is contesting for the position of FA Chairman, expressed gratitude to the ministry for their warm reception. He pledged his support and vowed to enhance ties with the ministry if elected as the FA chairman.

Mr Ibrahim lamented the difficulties faced by his group at the hands of the current FA leadership, alleging that deliberate obstacles were being imposed to hinder their participation in the elections. He disclosed that this was his fifth attempt to contest for a position, recalling how he was unjustly disqualified in 2019 without valid reasons.

As a native of Nasarawa State, Mr Ibrahim emphasised his right to equal opportunity, stating that the position of FA Chairman had been monopolised by a single zone for the past 16 years.

He called for a fair distribution of leadership positions among the three geopolitical zones in the state, stressing the need for equity.

“I am not demanding a handout; I simply ask to be allowed to compete. Whatever the outcome of the election, I will accept it, and we can move forward,” Mr Ibrahim declared.

Sun reports that the forthcoming FA elections in Nasarawa State are anticipated to be closely monitored to ensure a transparent and fair process. With the government’s warning and the aspirants’ determination to bring about change, stakeholders and football enthusiasts await the outcome of the elections, hopeful that the spirit of inclusivity and equity will prevail in the state’s football administration.