From Abel Leonard

In a bid to provide better opportunities for the youth and boost local entertainment activities, the Nasarawa State Government has embarked on the upgrade of the Akwanga Youth Centre to meet global standards.

Sun gathered that The initiative, led by the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, aims to transform the centre into a state-of-the-art facility that caters to the diverse needs of the youth in the region.

During an inspection visit to the centre, Commissioner Isaac Lucky Yargwa and his team assessed the progress of the project. Commissioner Yargwa emphasised that the renovation work is scheduled to be completed within four months, ensuring that the youth of Akwanga have access to one of the best centres in the area.

The commissioner reiterated that this project is a deliberate effort by Governor Abdullahi Sule to fulfil his commitment to his constituents and deliver dividends of democracy.

The Akwanga Youth Centre had not undergone significant renovations since 1988, approximately 35 years ago. Hence, the urgent need to upgrade its infrastructure to better serve the community.

Furthermore, Commissioner Yargwa highlighted that the revamped centre would not only serve as a hub for youth activities but also generate revenue for the state. “The facility will include accommodations that individuals will be required to pay for, with the proceeds contributing to the government’s accounts.”

To ensure efficient management and prevent mismanagement, “the government intends to appoint capable individuals who will adhere to the centre’s ethical standards.”

The commissioner expressed his gratitude to the governor for approving the contract and called on the people of Akwanga to support the government in its endeavours throughout the next four years.

Comrade Bello Samson, the chairman of the Youth Council of Nigeria in Akwanga Zone, also expressed his appreciation to the governor for this gesture. He emphasised that the centre, which had long been neglected, would once again become a vibrant space for various activities.

“With the upgrade of the Akwanga Youth Centre, the Nasarawa State Government aims to provide the youth with a modern facility that caters to their needs while also contributing to the economic growth of the region.”

“This initiative showcases the government’s commitment to youth development and the improvement of infrastructure in the state,” he added.

Architect Bala Tsaku, responsible for overseeing the project, assured all stakeholders that the contract would be completed as agreed upon, further instilling confidence in the success of the renovation.