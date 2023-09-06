From Abel Leonard, Lafia

In a remarkable endeavor to empower the youth of Nassarawa State, the Nassarawa Youth Empowerment Project, a four-year initiative funded and supported by Oxfam, in collaboration with the Human Capital Development Agency and the Nassarawa State Government, is making significant strides towards creating a more prosperous future for the state.

In an interview with Oluwajuwonlo Esho who is the project manager of the training at the conference hall of the Ministry of local government and chieftaincy Affairs on Shandam Road Lafia, on Tuesday.

Esho noted that the transformative project commenced in 2020 during the challenging COVID-19 year and is now entering its final phase in 2023, adding that the program has already yielded impressive results, with over 400 vibrant youths trained during the first three years, and 110 participants currently undergoing training in the final phase.

He further said the primary focus of this initiative is to equip the youth with the necessary skills to become employable and successful entrepreneurs.

In the employability skills training, Esho said the participants are taught problem-solving, business proposal writing, effective communication, emotional intelligence, and positive attitudes and behaviors.

Simultaneously, the project manager stated that the entrepreneurship component of the program provides aspiring business owners with essential skills such as sales techniques, business plan development, and effective business communication.

“One noteworthy achievement is the establishment of the Youth Revolving Funds by the state government in 2022, which has proven to be a boon for participants. Many who completed the training have benefited from this fund, using their newfound skills to launch successful ventures.”

Asmau Yakubu Kwarra, the Project Facilitator of the Human Capital Development Agency for Nassarawa State, emphasized the goal of producing quality graduates who are both employable and well-prepared entrepreneurs.

She stated, “When you have graduates who are well-educated and trained, possessing a wealth of knowledge and skills, it empowers them to create job opportunities, ultimately boosting the state’s economy.”

Engr. Shuaibu Gayam, one of the participants, expressed his satisfaction with the program, highlighting the positive impact on his life.

Maria Peter Obile, another participant, shared her enthusiasm, expressing her intent to use the knowledge gained to employ others, thus contributing to the economic growth of the state.

Daily Sun gathered that the fourth and final phase of the Nassarawa Youth Empowerment Project is drawing to a close, it is evident that this initiative will not only transformed individual lives but is also poised to play a pivotal role in Nassarawa State’s journey toward economic prosperity and self-reliance.