From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Nasarawa state government through the ministry of youth and sports development expressed their resolves to partner the Nigeria Football Federation NFF to train Nasarawa Indigent on world class referring training.

This was disclosed by the Permanent Secretary of Nasarawa State Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Bar. Isaac Danladi yesterday when he accompanied the President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Alh. Ibrahim Musa Gusau, to the opening ceremony of a three-pronged refereeing training programme held in Abuja.

Expressing his gratitude to the NFF President for the opportunity to attend the training exercise, Danladi conveyed his optimism regarding the display of refereeing talents, stating that they have the potential to become some of the finest in Nigeria and even on the international stage.

However, Danladi took the opportunity to appeal to the NFF President to consider Nasarawa State for an increased number of participants in future training programs. He pledged to collaborate closely with the Nasarawa State Football Referees’ Council to facilitate the recruitment of talented and passionate individuals for further development in refereeing.

Daily Sun gathered that the ongoing training program consists of a Referees’ Course for women conducted in parallel with the Futsal Referees’ Course. The program is scheduled to conclude on Thursday, 6th July 2023.