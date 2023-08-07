From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Nasarawa State government has embarked on a momentous journey towards fostering a science-dominated future with the commencement of a two-day event focusing on the development of a comprehensive Science, Technology, and Innovation (STI) policy document.

The event, aptly titled “Development of Science, Technology, and Innovation Policy Document,” was hosted at the esteemed Government Science Secondary School, Lafía, on the 7th and 8th of August, 2023.

The event reached its pinnacle with an inspiring address by Mrs Atinuke Chammang, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Science, Technology, and Innovation.

In her eloquent remarks, Mrs Chammang applauded the initiative as a significant milestone that will shape the trajectory of Nasarawa State and the entire nation. She highlighted the pivotal role of Science, Technology, and Innovation in today’s rapidly evolving world and how this policy document lays the foundation for a brighter and more promising future.

The policy’s strategic framework, as outlined in the document, is poised to unlock boundless opportunities for growth and development across all sectors. Mrs Chammang commended the collective dedication of experts, policymakers, and stakeholders who contributed to shaping this visionary policy. She urged all to embrace this opportunity and collaborate to effectively implement the policy, fostering a culture of curiosity, research, and technological breakthroughs.

“The event’s success was attributed to the visionary leadership of His Excellency, Engr Abdullahi A Sule, who has tirelessly championed the transformation agenda and provided unwavering support to Science and Technical Education in the state. The address concluded with heartfelt wishes for a bright and promising future ahead.”

“This gathering of minds and the commitment demonstrated towards science, technology, and innovation policy development signals a transformative phase for Nasarawa State.”

The significance of this initiative was underscored by Dr Audu Ukpo, who delivered an enlightening overview of the programme. Dr. Ukpo emphasized the urgent need for an operational science policy in Nasarawa State, akin to the practices at the federal level.

“This endeavour aims to cultivate a science-driven environment and thereby propel the state towards a future marked by innovation, progress, and prosperity.” He said.

Distinguished resource persons further enriched the event with their insights. Dr Echoda Anfofum, a prominent figure in the field, delivered a comprehensive lecture on the development of operational policy.

This was complemented by Hajia Salamatu, who shed light on the strategic approaches for crafting documents pertaining to Science, Technology, and Innovation.