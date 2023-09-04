From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources in Nasarawa State, Yakubu Kwanta, has announced plans to address the environmental hazard posed by erosion at the Lafia Golf Club.

Daily Sun gathered that erosion has been causing damage to the perimeter fencing and playing course of the club, which is located along Markudi Road in Lafia, the state capital.

Commissioner Kwanta made this commitment during the ceremonial Tee-off of the second edition of the Family Kitty event at the Lafia Golf Club over the weekend. He expressed his personal connection to the club, both as a member and as a former Special Adviser on Youth and Sports to Governor Abdullahi Sule, emphasizing the importance of the golf club in the state.

Kwanta Yakubu lamented the environmental damage inflicted by erosion, which has not only affected the club’s infrastructure but has also marred its aesthetic and tourism appeal. He commended the golf club for its efforts in fostering family bonds through events like the Kitty, aimed at celebrating the families of club members through social interaction, play, and networking.

The Commissioner praised the event committee, led by Dr. John Oguche, for their outstanding work and pledged to consistently advocate for government support in sponsoring and maintaining the club.

Captain Austin Okyuwa of the Lafia Golf Club expressed gratitude to Commissioner Kwanta for gracing the event and showing concern for the club’s well-being.

The highlight of the event was the presentation of prizes to winners in various categories, with the Family of Peter Damfu receiving the coveted “Family of the Year” award for their consistent participation as a family in golf activities.