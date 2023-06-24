…Sanitation Team Monitors Strategic Areas, Arrests Offenders

From Abel Leonard, Lafia

In response to the recent flooding that wreaked havoc in Lafia metropolitan, the government of Nasarawa state has taken swift action to investigate the causes behind the increased incidence of flooding within the city center.

A sanitation team led by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resource, Garba Muhammad Rosha, recently conducted a monitoring exercise to assess residents’ compliance with sanitation regulations in strategic areas such as Rimi Uku, Angwan Sarkin Fada, and Emir Palace roundabout.

Addressing journalists on Saturday after the exercise, Permanent Secretary Garba Muhammad Rosha expressed the government’s concern over the flooding issue and reiterated its commitment to identifying and resolving the root causes of the problem.

He emphasized the importance of maintaining unobstructed drainage systems, stating that any blocked drains were promptly cleared to ensure the free flow of water and prevent damage to houses, shops, and roads.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resource plans to make it mandatory for residents in flood-prone areas to collaborate with the government and proactively maintain their drainage systems. This proactive approach aims to mitigate the effects of heavy downpours and other environmental challenges that contribute to flooding.

Commending the residents of Lafia for their compliance with sanitation laws and keeping their homes and businesses clean, Rosha urged them to sustain this positive attitude to achieve a healthy environment. He expressed his appreciation to the media, traditional rulers, and security agencies for their support in the ministry’s efforts to promote cleanliness across the state.

In a related development, the Chief Prosecuting Officer of the Ministry, Abubakar Muhammad, announced that 69 individuals had been arrested in Lafia and Karu for various offenses. These offenders will be charged before the mobile court for appropriate judgment.

Muhammad commended shop owners for their compliance with sanitation laws, attributing their change in behavior to the successful sensitization campaigns conducted by the ministry.