…. Launches third Round of seasonal Malaria Chemoprevention Campaign

From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Ministry of Health in Nasarawa State, in collaboration with the Malaria Consortium, launched the third round of the Seasonal Malaria Chemoprevention (SMC) campaign on Friday at the HOC Conference Hall.

Sun gathered that the campaign aims to prevent and eliminate malaria, particularly among children aged 3 to 59 months, and is endorsed by the World Health Organization (WHO).

During the event, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Janet Angbazo emphasized the significant reduction in malaria cases in the state over the past two years due to the implementation of the SMC campaign and other anti-malarial interventions.

She commended the leadership of Governor Abdullahi A. Sule for the state’s commitment to people-oriented developmental initiatives, including health.

“The Malaria Consortium, one of the largest international non-profit organizations focused on eliminating malaria and other infectious diseases, has been supporting the SMC intervention in Nasarawa State for the past three years. The government and people of Nasarawa expressed deep appreciation for the life-changing support provided by the Malaria Consortium.”

She said the SMC campaign, which takes place during the rainy season when malaria transmission is at its peak, involves the distribution of preventive drugs to eligible children in all households across the state’s 13 local government areas. “The drugs used in the campaign include Sulfadoxine-Pyrimethamine (Fansidar or Amalar) and Amodiaquine, which have been proven safe, effective, and well-tolerated by children.” She added.

To ensure the successful implementation of this year’s campaign, she said over 11,240 adhoc staff members from various parts of the state have been trained and equipped with the necessary knowledge and skills. “These staff members, including Community Drug Distributors (CDD), Town Announcers, Lead Mothers, Supervisors, and Health Facility Workers, will deliver the drugs to households every month from June to October.”

The Permanent Secretary also highlighted that the SMC drugs are provided free of charge, courtesy of the Nasarawa State Government and support from the Malaria Consortium through the “Give Well” philanthropic funders. He called for the collective effort of all stakeholders, including traditional and religious leaders, parents, caregivers, and the media, to ensure the success of the 2023 SMC campaign.

As the campaign kicks off today, the Ministry of Health urges the media, who are the Fourth Estate of the Realm, to use their influential voices and extensive reach to support this noble cause of eliminating malaria in Nasarawa State.

“The fight against malaria requires unity, dedication, and collaboration, and together, the government and the people of Nasarawa State are determined to protect the health and well-being of their children, paving the way for a malaria-free future.” She added.