From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Nasarawa State Government has expressed its strong condemnation of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its Governorship candidate, Hon. David Ombugadu, for engaging in a series of media trials and propaganda.

In a press release signed by Comrade peter Ahemba, Senior Special Assistant to governor Sule on Media and public Affairs sent to journalist on Friday said “These tactics appear to be aimed at garnering public sympathy and influencing the outcome of the Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal.”

As widely known, Ahemba said the State chapter of the PDP and its governorship candidate have approached the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in Lafia to challenge the victory of Governor Abdullahi A. Sule. The exercise of this right is within their constitutional prerogative.

However, it is deeply troubling that the PDP and its candidate have resorted to media trials while the matter is already before a lawfully constituted Tribunal. The Nasarawa State Government firmly denounces this approach, which has been witnessed through sponsored publications in various sections of both conventional and social media platforms. He said

“This desperate show by the PDP and its candidate clearly indicates a lack of confidence in the issues they are challenging at the Tribunal. It raises the question as to why the party would engage in media propaganda instead of allowing the matter to be decided on its merits.”

The SSA said of concern is the fact that, since the defeat of Hon. David Ombugadu in the governorship election by His Excellency, Governor Abdullahi A. Sule, the opposition PDP has disregarded caution by resorting to sponsoring nude protests on the streets of Lafia and employing various forms of blackmail.

“These actions display a desperate attempt to overturn the mandate freely given to the Governor by the people of the State. The question arises: why should the petitioners attempt to be judges in their own case?”

He however reiterates governor Abdullahi A. Sule, commitment to fulfilling the mandate freely bestowed upon him by the people, adding that he aims to build upon the achievements already made by his administration.

“As a firm believer in the rule of law, His Excellency places his confidence in the judiciary and will await the Tribunal’s determination of the matter.” He added