Justice Ezekiel Ajayi announces verdict, invalidates Abdullahi Alhaji Sule’s election

From Abel Leonard, Lafia

In a landmark decision today, the Nasarawa State Governorship Election Tribunal, chaired by Justice Ezekiel Ajayi, has ruled in favour of the petitioners, declaring David Emmanuel Ombugadu of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as the duly elected Governor of Nasarawa State.

This judgment came after a rigorous legal battle following the keenly contested election between Emmanuel David Ombugadu of the PDP and Abdullahi Alhaji Sule of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The lead counsel for the petitioners, J. J. Usman (SAN), presented a compelling case before the tribunal, which was presided over by Justice Ezekiel Ajayi. On the other side, the first respondent, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), was represented by I. M. Dikko (SAN), while the counsel to the second respondent, Abdullahi Alhaji Sule, was Dr. Ayo Adekunle. The third respondent, the APC, was represented by Mathew Burkaa (SAN).

In his judgment, Justice Ezekiel Ajayi stated that after a thorough review of the evidence and arguments presented, it was evident that Abdullahi Alhaji Sule of the APC was not duly elected as the Governor of Nasarawa State. The tribunal, therefore, ordered INEC to issue the Certificate of Return to David Emmanuel Ombugadu, who had secured the majority of the votes during the election.