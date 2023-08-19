From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Nasarawa State Governorship Election Tribunal witnessed a day of intense testimony and contradictions as the hearing continued on Saturday, 19th August, 2023. The tribunal, convened to address the election petition, delved into the testimonies presented by witnesses called by the second respondent, Audu Sule.

The first witness called by the second respondent was the Secretary of APC Nasarawa State, Aliyu Bello. During cross-examination by the petitioners, Bello’s testimony appeared to be inconsistent and raised questions about the credibility of the evidence he presented.

He was unable to specify the forms that were allegedly used to cancel the election results at the Polling Units level in Ashige Ward, an area where the PDP and its candidate Dr. David Ombugadu emerged victorious. These scores, as claimed by Bello, were allegedly excluded due to what he initially stated as violence, but which contradicted the alleged overvoting reason presented in the documents submitted by Audu Sule.

After a day filled with rigorous questioning and differing accounts, the tribunal adjourned the proceedings to the 24th, 26th, and 27th of August, 2023. This extension will allow for further examination of the evidence and testimonies presented, as well as continued deliberations over the merits of the case.