From Abel Leonard, Lafia

In a grand ceremony held at the state capital, Lafia, Engr Abdullahi A Sule, was sworn in for his second term as the Executive Governor of Nasarawa State on Monday. The event marked a significant milestone in the democratic journey of the state and the continuation of Governor Sule’s leadership.

Surrounded by dignitaries, supporters, and well-wishers, Governor Sule while delivering his inaugural speech, expressed gratitude and appreciation to the people of Nasarawa State for their unwavering support.

He acknowledged the presence of His Excellency, Dr Emmanuel Agbadu Akabe, who was also inaugurated as the first Deputy Governor to be sworn in for a second term in the state’s history, Governor Sule commended their past four years of teamwork.

The governor emphasised the importance of upholding the Constitution and pledging allegiance to the Federal Republic of Nigeria in the discharge of his duties as the Executive Governor. With humility, he recognised the significance of the occasion and the responsibilities that lay ahead.

Sule highlighted the historical context of the event, noting that it marked the 7th consecutive democratic transition of power in Nasarawa State since its inception in 1999. “This achievement reflected the state’s commitment to democratic governance and the active participation of its citizens in the political process.”

Additionally, Governor Sule acknowledged the transition of leadership at the federal level. He mentioned that the mantle of leadership had been passed from His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, in accordance with the provisions of the Nigerian Constitution.

As he embarked on his second term, Governor Sule vowed to continue working tirelessly for the development and progress of Nasarawa State. He highlighted his administration’s achievements over the past four years, including infrastructure development, education reforms, healthcare improvements, and job creation initiatives.

The governor pledged to build on these accomplishments and implement new policies and programs that would enhance the lives of the people and attract investments to the state.

Sule further expressed his unwavering commitment to serving the people of Nasarawa State diligently, transparently, and with integrity. He called for unity and cooperation from all stakeholders, emphasising the importance of collective efforts in achieving the state’s developmental goals.