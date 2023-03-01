Says victory is testament to confidence Nigerians repose in him

From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has congratulated President-elect Bola Tinubu on his resounding victory at the recently concluded presidential election.

The Nasarawa governor congratulated Tinubu in a government House Press release signed by him sent to Daily Sun on Wednesday saying Tinubu’s victory at the 25th February 2023 poll is a testament to the confidence Nigerians reposed in his sterling leadership qualities and their trust in his capacity to consolidate on the gains of Nigeria’s democracy.

The outcome of the presidential election he said signifies the abiding trust of Nigerians in “our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its capacity to deliver dividends of democracy to the people.”

“As you prepare to assume the leadership of our great country Nigeria, be rest assured of the unalloyed support and loyalty from the government and good people of Nasarawa State. Once again, congratulations,” he added.