From Abel Leonard, Lafia

In a remarkable display of visionary leadership, Governor Sule of Nasarawa State has achieved a significant milestone in ensuring equal and accessible medical care for all communities in the region.

His efforts have culminated in the establishment of a state-of-the-art Teaching Hospital in Lafia, effectively bridging the medical access gap that has plagued the state for years.

Before Governor Sule’s intervention, only Keffi had access to a federal referral center, leaving residents from other regions struggling to access specialized medical care. Lafia, for instance, relied solely on the Specialist Hospital, which posed significant challenges to the health needs of its residents.

Recognizing the disparities in medical access, Governor Sule took decisive action, ensuring that all communities in Nasarawa State would have access to top-notch referral medical services.

To address this issue, the Governor’s administration strategically approved the upgrade of the General Hospital, Akwanga to a Specialist Hospital in Akwanga, thereby providing much-needed medical facilities to residents of the Northern zone of the state.

This move not only alleviated health issues in Akwanga but also extended its benefits to neighboring regions, like Kaduna South, Plateau South, Northern Benue, and Ibi Wukari Axis in Taraba, who could now access the new Teaching Hospital in Lafia.

The impact of this initiative has been met with widespread appreciation from stakeholders and residents across the state. Visiting some of the stakeholders in Akwanga, our correspondent found that they were pleased with the new healthcare delivery system, acknowledging it as one of the best things that have happened to the Akwanga community.

one of the Stakeholder, Dr. Kassim Muhammed Kassim stated that the development is expected to have a far-reaching impact on the health and well-being of people in the Northern zone.

“The governor has done well, and it is expected that this feat will solve the many health challenges around that axis we are pleased to have him as our governor and we believe he will do more.

Furthermore, the decision to convert the Lafia Specialist Hospital into a Teaching Hospital, taken over by the federal government, was met with unanimous support from residents and stakeholders in Lafia.

This transformation has significantly reduced the burden of traveling to far-off cities such as Jos, Abuja, and Benue for referral treatments. With the establishment of a Teaching Hospital in Lafia, patients can now access specialized care within the state, saving valuable time and resources.

Appreciation was showered on Governor Sule for his exceptional leadership and foresight in ensuring fairness and equal access to medical facilities.

according to Dr. Hassan Ikrama, the Chief Medical Director of the Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital, Lafia, praised the governor’s unwavering commitment to enhancing the state’s healthcare infrastructure. “This dedication has not only addressed significant health challenges but also created fresh prospects for healthcare professionals and medical students in the area.” He said.

Moreover, he said the state government’s diligent efforts are directed towards a seamless transition of the Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital to the Federal University Teaching Hospital, Lafia.

This move CMD said is a testament to Governor Sule’s enduring legacy in the advancement of healthcare in the region.

“I believe that this move will pave the way for the hospital to be transformed into a center of excellence, delivering cutting-edge medical services to the people of Nasarawa State and beyond.”

Our correspondent reported that Governor Sule’s dedication to promoting parity in medical access has resulted in transformative changes in Nasarawa State’s healthcare landscape. The establishment of a Teaching Hospital in Lafia and the strategic allocation of medical facilities across various regions have earned him widespread applause and admiration.

As the state moves forward with this new healthcare era, the people of Nasarawa can look forward to a healthier and more equitable future.