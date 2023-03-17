From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has called on citizens of the state to exercise their right to vote in a peaceful manner during the gubernatorial election on Saturday, March 18.

In a press statement released by his Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Addra, on Friday saying Governor Sule urged the people to exhibit conduct that sustains and promotes the relative peace that has prevailed in the state since 2019.

He also cautioned against desperation and divisive tactics that could divide the closely knitted multiethnic and multi-religious society.

The Governor expressed sadness at how some elements within and outside the state introduced religion and ethnicity as tools for mischief and campaigns during the Presidential and National Assembly elections.

The statement noted that the social media space is awash with videos and posts that are full of vile, planted by people who appear to be bereft of deep knowledge of God’s teachings or the dynamics of the state.

Governor Sule had held meetings with traditional and religious leaders, stressing the need to caution followers while putting in place several security measures.

The Governor expressed concern over a recent video allegedly showing hooded elements wielding arms and making threats, capable of inciting intolerance among unsuspecting members of the community.

He urged citizens to disregard the affront on their sensibilities and common resolve to live together as one people, while the security apparatus commenced forensic investigations to fish out the authors of the footage and their sponsors.

Governor Sule challenged those making spurious allegations of threat to violence and purported importation of thugs into the state to foment trouble during the gubernatorial elections to provide proof and report to the appropriate security agencies.

He reiterated his administration’s desire and commitment to a peaceful, free, and fair election in Nasarawa state and warned mischief makers who do not mean well for the state to have a change of mind.

The Governor reminded all politicians that there must be a Nasarawa state before thinking of its leadership, urging them to put the interest of the state above any other consideration.

He reassured citizens that his administration remains alive to its responsibilities of protecting the lives and property of the people at all times, warning troublemakers that they will be apprehended, prosecuted, and punished according to the laws of the land.

Governor Sule However, urged the people of Nasarawa state to be vigilant, discerning, and report any person or group of persons who threaten the peace and unity of the state before, during, and after the election.