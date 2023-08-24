….. Distribution. Regardless of political, Religious Affiliation

From Abel Leonard, Lafia

In response to the recent removal of fuel subsidies by the federal government on May 29, the Nasarawa State Government has launched a palliative distribution initiative aimed at alleviating the resulting hardships faced by its citizens.

Governor Abdullahi Sule, speaking during the distribution launch in Lafia, Akwanga, Keffi yesterday assured that the palliatives would be distributed without any consideration for political party affiliations.

According to the Governor, the exercise, which will be replicated in Akwanga and Keffi on Wednesday and Thursday respectively, is meant to bring succour to the people especially with the hardship being experienced across the country following the removal of fuel subsidy.

The Governor then explained why his administration decided to use palaces to distribute the food items, stressing that the state government is determined to carry everybody along.

Sule said the palaces have been selected for the distribution because the pallatiative is meant for all citizens of the state, irrespective of political affiliation.

“The reason why we continue to go to palaces, is first, this is not an event for our party, the APC, this is an event for all political parties, for all the people of Nasarawa State irrespective of political affiliations.

“This is an event for us to distribute food items to the people of Nasarawa State, irrespective of their political affiliations. In fact, I was telling the Commissioner jokingly that I want to see the women of APGA, NNPP, and PDP in front. I want to be the one to give them their own first. So that we can start from there and then go to other political parties.

“This is just to show you that we are very interested in carrying everybody along. And we are very interested in taking the responsibility bestowed on us by the Almighty Allah. The responsibility is to care for all the people of Nasarawa State, irrespective of political affiliation,” he added.

He emphasized that the responsibility of the government is to support its citizens, regardless of their political or religious beliefs. The governor’s choice to distribute the palliatives through various locations underscored its non-partisan nature.

“The essence of the event has been defined clearly to everybody to understand that this is just a flag off. This is just the start. What we are trying to do here, by the grace of God, we will replicate, and it will happen in every unit of Nasarawa State.

“Tomorrow, we are going to have a similar flag off at the palace of our father, the Chun Mada in Akwanga. And then on Thursday, we will have another flag off that is going to take place in Keffi, at the palace of the Emir of Keffi,” he stated.

Gov. Sule revealed that Nasarawa state has received N2 billion out of the recommended N4 billion palliative allocation from the federal government. The remaining N2 billion is expected to be disbursed in due course.

He clarified the breakdown of the allocation, with the federal government contributing N2.8 billion (52% of the total), and the state contributing N1.92 billion. However, N1.92 billion of the state’s contribution will be repaid to the federal government under the ISPO agreement.

Additionally, Gov. Sule disclosed that the federal government has allotted N1 billion worth of grains to each state. He explained that this N1 billion, designated for food items, includes reserves of maize and grains stored across the country. The distribution of N1 billion worth of maize, priced at N25,000 per bag, was detailed as part of the initiative.

To ensure the equitable distribution of the palliatives, the state government engaged traditional and religious leaders, the inter-party advisory council, youth and women’s groups, and government officials in the planning process. This collaborative effort aims to guarantee a successful and transparent distribution process.

Justice Sidi Bage, Emir of Lafia, expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu and Gov. Abdullahi Sule for their efforts in providing palliatives to mitigate the hardships faced by the people. He acknowledged that while the current times are challenging due to the impacts of certain government policies, these difficulties are temporary and will eventually subside.

Earlier, In a remark, State Commissioner, Ministry of Special Duties for Humanitarian Services and NGOs, Hon. Margaret Elayo, called on those charged with the responsibility of sharing the palliative to discharge their responsibility with sincerity and the fear of God.

In their welcome addresses, both the Executive Chairman of Lafia Local Government Area, Hon. Aminu Muazu Maifata and the Emir of Lafia, HRH Justice Sidi Bage Muhammad (rtd), appreciated the Governor for bringing succour to the people.

“We welcome all of you that are here and to say thank you on behalf of our people. What we have seen elsewhere, please help us thank Mr President for thinking aright. Because the times now are not quite easy for our people.

“Since after some of these good policies of government there is some effect which definitely we have already assured our people that this is temporary. After some time it will ease off and the good time will back once again. We want to thank His Excellency for adding to what the Federal Government sent. His Excellency has added his own as usual and as always,” the Emir of Lafia said.