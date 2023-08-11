From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Nasarawa State Government has confirmed the receipt of Federal Government palliatives aimed at mitigating the repercussions of the recent fuel subsidy removal. Governor Abdullahi Sule made this announcement during his visit to the residence of Nasarawa Speaker Balarabe Abdullahi on Friday.

Governor Sule expressed his appreciation for the aid provided by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and assured citizens of the fair and judicious distribution of the palliatives. The Governor also outlined the strategy for implementing the intervention, which is slated to take effect immediately after the inauguration of commissioner nominees scheduled for the coming week.

Highlighting the collaborative efforts of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Governor Sule commended Speaker Balarabe Abdullahi and his fellow lawmakers for the swift confirmation of commissioner nominees. The Governor affirmed his commitment to a fruitful working relationship with the Assembly.

During his visit, Governor Sule discussed various aspects of governance, including the replacement of a commissioner nominee who was unable to continue due to health reasons. He further conveyed his gratitude to those who extended their well-wishes to Speaker Abdullahi during his recent health challenges, including State APC Chairman Hon. Aliyu Bello and the State Accountant General Dr Musa Ahmed Muhammed.

In response, Speaker Balarabe Abdullahi expressed his gratitude for Governor Sule’s thoughtful visit and conveyed the unwavering support of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly in promoting effective governance. He praised the Governor’s dedication to the well-being of the state and its citizens.